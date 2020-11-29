1/
Ethel M. Albert
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Noon Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's honor to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406, or Aultman/Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State St. Alliance, Ohio 44601. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
11:00 AM
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
