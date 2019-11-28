The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel M. Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel M. Weaver Obituary
Ethel M. Weaver

age 73, passed away Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Canton to the late Raoul Sr. and Ella (Frey) Hewitt. Ethel was an avid crafter. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her husband, Michael Weaver; children, Scott (Stacey) Hazzard, Roman (Jayne) Hazzard, Nichole (Will) Bryant, Benjamin (Lacey) Weaver, Stacey Garofalo, Jamee Boggs, James Weaver, Joshua (Elise) Boggs, Alexis (Troy) John; 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gordon (Jan) Hewitt; many loving extended children and grandchildren she took in or helped over the years.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW with Pastor Michael D. Gammill. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help defray medical cost. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now