Ethel M. Weaver
age 73, passed away Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Canton to the late Raoul Sr. and Ella (Frey) Hewitt. Ethel was an avid crafter. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her husband, Michael Weaver; children, Scott (Stacey) Hazzard, Roman (Jayne) Hazzard, Nichole (Will) Bryant, Benjamin (Lacey) Weaver, Stacey Garofalo, Jamee Boggs, James Weaver, Joshua (Elise) Boggs, Alexis (Troy) John; 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gordon (Jan) Hewitt; many loving extended children and grandchildren she took in or helped over the years.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW with Pastor Michael D. Gammill. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help defray medical cost. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2019