Ethel Risher



of Perry Township died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Aultman's Women's Board Compassionate Care Center of Canton, Ohio. She was born Ethel Paulus in Massillon on June 6, 1926, the last of eight children born to John and Suzanne Paulus.



She was predeceased by brothers Andrew, Daniel, John and Victor, and sisters Mary and Joan. Loved and mourned by daughter Susan DeMando Scott and son-in-law Jeffrey Scott of Montgomery Village, Maryland, nephews Douglas (Barb) Paulus and Bill (Charla) Paulus and nieces Mary Jean Gross and Nancy Hart (Hank Greenspan.)



Ethel enjoyed her sales work in men's clothing stores, but was especially beloved for her care and feeding of feral cats. A true "cat lady", she drew many new friends in her later years who loved her passion for caring for the most vulnerable creatures she knew.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store