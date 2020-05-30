Ethel Risher
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Risher

of Perry Township died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Aultman's Women's Board Compassionate Care Center of Canton, Ohio. She was born Ethel Paulus in Massillon on June 6, 1926, the last of eight children born to John and Suzanne Paulus.

She was predeceased by brothers Andrew, Daniel, John and Victor, and sisters Mary and Joan. Loved and mourned by daughter Susan DeMando Scott and son-in-law Jeffrey Scott of Montgomery Village, Maryland, nephews Douglas (Barb) Paulus and Bill (Charla) Paulus and nieces Mary Jean Gross and Nancy Hart (Hank Greenspan.)

Ethel enjoyed her sales work in men's clothing stores, but was especially beloved for her care and feeding of feral cats. A true "cat lady", she drew many new friends in her later years who loved her passion for caring for the most vulnerable creatures she knew.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved