Ethyle Faye Ferguson 1924-2019
Age 94 of Malvern, passed away at Carroll Health Care Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Ethyle was born in Waynesburg, Ohio on August 22, 1924 to Harrison H. and Myrtle O. (John) Leggett. Ethyle was homemaker. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Malvern, and a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Ethyle is survived by a daughter, Lucy Ogden of Homeworth; two sons, Richard of Malvern and James (Elli) of Wadsworth; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Esther Nichols of Malvern. In addition to her parents, Ethyle was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Lee Ferguson; two sons, Bill and Larry; a daughter, Ruth; six brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral service will be held at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Mr. Kenny Thomas of First Christian Church of Malvern officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019