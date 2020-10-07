Eugene (Gene) J. Mitchell



of North Fort Myers, FL, passed after a brief illness, passed away on September 4, 2020. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Rose; his brothers, Michael and Richard.



Gene is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; sons, Rocke, Michael; daughter, Melissa (Ohio); and step-daughter, Alexandria (Florida); grandsons, Antonio, Joshua Mills and great-grandson, Landon Waller; his brother, James J., sister-in-law, Janice; nephews, Jason J., Rick and niece, Vicki Allen, all of Ohio. After graduation from Lincoln High School in 1953 Gene joined the Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He spent 27 years with the Canton Fire Department, retiring as Captain in 1991. Gene was a founding member of the J. Babe Stearn Community Center, formerly the Canton Police Boys Club in 1949, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. Gene also was a founding member of the Canton Ex-News Boys Association, in the late 60's, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977 and was President in 1980. For years he split time between Florida and Ohio. In 2008 Florida became Gene's permanent home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, boating, collecting antique cars, and spending time with family and friends. Gene was a strong man with a big heart, who never met a stranger! Gene was a longtime parishioner of St. Andrews Church, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree; founding member of The Edison Ford Southwest Florida Region (Model A Club) and numerous accomplishments throughout his lifetime.



Memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Blvd, South, Cape Coral, Florida, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canton Ex-News Boys Association, P.O. Box 20124, Canton, Ohio 44701 OR J. Babe Stern Community Center (formerly Canton Police Boys Club), 2628 13th St. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710. OUR LAST ALARM: It is only God's decision when we leave this earth and join him in Heaven. We will see each other again, in God's time, I am certain of this. My Love Forever and Always



