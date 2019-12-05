|
Eugene A. Johnson
age 95, loving and dearly loved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was born March 13, 1924 in East Canton, Ohio to the late Edmund and Bessie (Baker) Johnson. Gene was a World War II Navy Veteran and he retired from Republic Steel in 1984 after 33 years of service. He was an active member of the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene, serving as an Elder and a Sunday School Teacher. He was also a member of the Alliance Chapter of Disabled American Veterans, enjoyed golfing and traveled extensively.
Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Francesca Johnson; his second wife, Aristea Johnson; his son, Gary Johnson; his sister, Jane Baughman and his brother, Gordon Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Gail Wirick; his daughter-in-law, Shirley Johnson; two grandchildren, Robert and Beth Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Futo and Hope Johnson.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene with Pastor John Stallings officiating. Calling hours will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene, 7560 N. Nickelplate Rd, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019