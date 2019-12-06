Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene
Eugene A. Johnson


1924 - 2019
Eugene A. Johnson Obituary
Eugene A.

Johnson

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene with Pastor John Stallings officiating. Calling hours will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shepherd's Hill Church of the Nazarene, 7560 N. Nickelplate Rd, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019
