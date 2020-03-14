The Repository Obituaries
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maple Grove Mennonite Church
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maple Grove Mennonite Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Mennonite Church
EUGENE A. MILLER


1949 - 2020
Eugene A. Miller

age 71, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born in Uniontown, OH on March 4, 1949 to the late Mahlon and Edna (Wittmer) Miller. He was a co-owner of G & M Construction. Gene was a life long member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church. He had many friends and didn't know a stranger. He'll be remembered for his generosity and for using his talents to make the world a better place.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth; daughters: Victoria (Steve) Brenneman, Laurie (Mark) Deavers, Stephanie Miller; grandchildren: Solomon, Seth, Sadie Brenneman, Anna and Isaac Deavers; siblings: Dorothy Schrock, Elton (Margaret) Miller, Gaylord (Sandy) Miller, Sheryl (Myron) Weaver; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Myron Miller.

Calling hours are Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church. Funeral services are Monday 10 a.m. in the church with Pastors Myron Weaver and Terry Shue officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Maple Grove Mennonite Church for Mennonite Disaster Service.

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020
