Eugene A. Miller
age 71, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born in Uniontown, OH on March 4, 1949 to the late Mahlon and Edna (Wittmer) Miller. He was a co-owner of G & M Construction. Gene was a life long member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church. He had many friends and didn't know a stranger. He'll be remembered for his generosity and for using his talents to make the world a better place.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth; daughters: Victoria (Steve) Brenneman, Laurie (Mark) Deavers, Stephanie Miller; grandchildren: Solomon, Seth, Sadie Brenneman, Anna and Isaac Deavers; siblings: Dorothy Schrock, Elton (Margaret) Miller, Gaylord (Sandy) Miller, Sheryl (Myron) Weaver; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Myron Miller.
Calling hours are Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church. Funeral services are Monday 10 a.m. in the church with Pastors Myron Weaver and Terry Shue officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Maple Grove Mennonite Church for Mennonite Disaster Service.
Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020