Eugene A. RiceAge 88, of East Canton, died Monday, August 3, 2020 in his home following an extended illness. Born August 15, 1931 in East Canton to the late John and Anna Mae (Rebillot) Rice. He was a life resident of East Canton and attended East Canton High School. Eugene retired from Stark Ceramics in 1998 with 57 years of service. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church where he formerly served as an usher, Holy Name Society, Catholic Order of Foresters and Louisville Eagles Aerie #2374. Eugene was a big fan of Ohio State sports, Cleveland Indians and any Paul Brown affiliated teams.He was especially known for the love he had for his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Angeline L. (Lombardi) Rice; five children and spouses: Paul and Ann Rice, Claudia and Harry Sell, Sharon and James Taylor, Alison and James Knebl, David and Vickie Rice; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren.Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, with Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton, with social distancing and mask guidelines being observed for all services.Sanders Funeral Home330-488-0222