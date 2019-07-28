Home

John Knox Presbyterian Church
5155 Eastlake St NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Eugene Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Croft Casey


1925 - 2019
Eugene Croft Casey Obituary
Eugene Croft Casey 1925-2019

94, longtime resident of Canton, Ohio passed away Friday, July 19 in Franklin, Indiana. He was born on May 5, 1925 in Coshocton County, Ohio the son of Roland and Forest Casey, and graduated from Clark High School in Holmes County in 1943. Gene married Clara Louise Berner on June 8, 1946. He worked in the automotive parts industry for 40 years, winning several Ford Motorcraft Management Awards. He was a long time active member of the John Knox Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his daughter Pam, his grandson Andrew, and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Miles, and Charlotte as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret, Paul, and Richard, his wife Claire, and his son Philip.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9 at 11 a.m. at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 5155 Eastlake St. NW, North Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Gene can be sent to the Cleveland Clinic, Parkinson Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193.
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
