Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sarasota National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Baxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene E. Baxley


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene E. Baxley Obituary
Eugene E. Baxley

Nov. 28, 1936 - Jan. 30, 2020

Eugene E. Baxley, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. Eugene was born on Nov. 28, 1936 to Roy and Josephine Baxley in Greenville, Pa. He served in the U.S. Airforce for 12 years and worked in general sales in car and leather goods for 30 years. He was also a Walmart greeter for 10 years. Eugene was salesman of the year for 10 years. He was a member of Son's and Daughter's of Hermas, a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV member, and a Moose Club member.

Survivors include his wife, Nina Baxley, of Punta Gorda, Fla; Craig Baxley, Chay and Baxley Hughes, Thomasville, Ga., Tina Kraner, Canton, Ohio and Ann Miller, Casselberry, Fla., and many nieces and nephews. Son's of Nina, Shane Rolland, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Ryan Rolland, Sarasota, Fla.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5th from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral beginning at 11 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Fla. A luncheon will follow in the on-site reception room, with burial following at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Our Missionaries, Tri-City Baptist Church, 24058 Heritage Place, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 or to www.Tri-CityBaptistChurch.com. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home,

941-639-1171
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -