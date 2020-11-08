1/1
EUGENE E. RUE Sr.
1934 - 2020
Eugene E. Rue, Sr.

age 86, of Canton, passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born in Minerva on August 27, 1934, to the late Earl and Daisy Rue. He worked as a Bricklayer and was a member of the union for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents Eugene is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Emma Mary Rue; and daughter, Debbie Rue. He is survived by his children, Jean Ann (Rusty) Long, Kathryn (Dana) Moot, Elizabeth Mary (James) Pigott, Eugene Jr. (Susan) Rue; grandchildren, Shawn McCrea, David Zaleski, Mike Zaleski, Salina Zaleski, Joseph Rue, Chris Rue, Victoria Arsola, Mary Pigott, Heather Rue, Alex Rue, Ashley Rue, and 15 great grandchildren. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a cancer charity of your choosing. Calling hours with social distancing will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. The service will be private for the family. Eugene will be laid to rest with his wife at Forest Hill Cemetery. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Memories & Condolences
