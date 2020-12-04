Eugene Elavsky
age 92 of Jackson Township, passed away in his home on Nov. 30, 2020. Eugene was born on May 28, 1928 in Massillon, Ohio to Michael and Anna (Bocko) Elavsky. He graduated from Washington High School in 1946, and served in the US Army in Korea from 1946 to 1948. He retired from Republic Steel after 37 years. Eugene enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fixing cars. He loved sports, including the Massillon Tigers, and Cleveland sports teams. He loved animals and would do anything he could for his children.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Marie Elavsky; his second wife, Ramona Goodnight-Elavsky; brother, Michael (Carol) Elavsky, and sister, Lillian (Paul) Spinden. Eugene is survived by his children, Thomas Eugene (Angela) Elavsky, Patsy Marie Gardiner, Nancy Jean Elavsky, and Joyce Ann Elavsky; step-children, Ann (Chris) Heusser, and Stephanie (Jeff) Berner; grandchildren, Kimberly Jo (Dusty) Hall, Chad Allen Gardiner, Melissa Marie (Nathan) Baker, Gretchen Marie (Jason) Helaney, Jonathan Michael Elavsky, Michael Jay (Angela) Gardiner, and Kelly Marie Gardiner; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Donald (Betty) Elavsky, and Robert (Janet) Elavsky.
Friends and family may come to call on Friday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Paquelet-Arnold Lynch Funeral Home, services will follow at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massillon VFW. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
