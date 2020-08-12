1/
EUGENE F. BONI
1947 - 2020
Eugene F. Boni

age 72 of Canton, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Canton to the late Joseph and Mary Boni on September 23, 1947. Eugene was a 1965 Canton McKinley High School graduate. He was then employed by the Stark County Library, where he later retired from.

Along with his parents, Eugene is preceded in death by his wife Kay, brother Ralph Boni, and sister Mary Lou Boni. He is survived by his children: Brian Boni of Canton, Jennifer Boni of Canton, and Stacy (William) Border of Morehead, Kentucky; and twin brother Joe (Colleen) Boni also of Canton.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations, in Eugene's name, may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
