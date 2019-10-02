|
Eugene Hester
age 48, of Cheswick, PA., passed away suddenly Friday September 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Beverly; one sister, Kathleen. He is survived by his fiancé, Kat Myers; two stepchildren, Stephen and Brianna; two sisters, Bonnie and Tammy; four brothers, Lynn, Ted, Victor and Brian; several loving, nieces, nephews and good friends.
There will be a celebration of life gathering Saturday October 5, 2019, 12-6 p.m. at the Osnaburg Township Hall, 7115 Hillvale St SE, East Canton, OH 44730. A memorial ride will take place as part of the celebration. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to help defray final expenses. Contact David Montague 330-933-7317 or Brian Hester 740-491-1485. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019