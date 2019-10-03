|
Eugene Hester
There will be a celebration of life gathering Saturday October 5, 2019, 12-6 p.m. at the Osnaburg Township Hall, 7115 Hillvale St SE, East Canton, OH 44730. A memorial ride will take place as part of the celebration. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to help defray final expenses. Contact David Montague 330-933-7317 or Brian Hester 740-491-1485. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019