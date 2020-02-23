|
|
Eugene J. Piccari, "Pic"
age 88 of Canton, spent the last four and a half years living at the "The Compound," where he passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born in Canton on September 20, 1931 to the late Sabatino and Minnie Piccari. He was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Martha in 1952 and shared almost 65 years together. He provided 45 years of service to the Canton City Water Department, where he worked as a supervisor. He was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. Gene's hobbies included yard work, sitting in the sun, working out at the gym, and gambling. He loved his family and friends deeply and was always there to lend a helping hand.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Gene is survived by his children Gene (Rose) Piccari, Chris (Bob) Gibbs, and Lisa (Herb) Smith; six grandchildren Erin (Justin) Barr, Dr. Ashley (Nick) Zerweck, Herb Smith, Vince (Ashley) Piccari, Jennifer (Shelby) Santizo, and Jillian Smith; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Maryann Simile, brother, Raymond Piccari; and sisters Jane Stevenson and Judy Joy.
A private Memorial Mass was held at St. Anthony/All Saint Parish. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony/All Saints Parish.
Rossi (330) 492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020