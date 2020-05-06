Eugene J. (Jim) Sicker
Age 98, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020 with family members by his side. Jim was born on Nov. 9, 1921, in Lafferty, Ohio, in Belmont County, the first of three sons born to Umberto and Severina (Rizzardi) Sicker, and graduated from Lafferty High School. After high school, Jim left Belmont County to join the Civilian Conservation Corps in Carroll County during the latter years of the Great Depression. He later moved to Canton and took employment with Republic Steel until joining the U.S Army Air Corps in October, 1942. He trained as an aircraft mechanic and proudly served our country in World War II along with his two brothers. Jim served in the China-Burma-India Theater stationed near Calcutta, India servicing the cargo airplanes flying critical supplies over the Himalayan Mountains to the fighting forces in China. After the war he resumed work at Republic Steel, retiring in 1983 after 42 years of service.
He married Canton native Kathryn Reno, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until Kathryn's death in 2017. In retirement Jim enjoyed spending time with Kathryn in Myrtle Beach and daily walks in his neighborhood. Throughout his life, Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton and the Republic Steel retirees.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his two brothers, Dario Sicker and Julio Sicker and four sons, John (Ann) Sicker of Powell, Ohio, David (Lisa) Sicker of Louisville, James (Judy) Sicker of Massillon and Michael (Christine) Sicker of The Woodlands, Texas. Jim was blessed with grandchildren, Kristina (Doug), Allison, Emma, Andrew, Logan, William, Steven (Kari), Ryan, Krystie (Josh) and great-grandchildren Avery, Carson, Camden, Avaya, Myles, Kenzie, Kelsie and Dougie.
A family visitation will be held at the Williams Funeral Home in Canton on Friday. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Due to state restrictions, all services will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Joseph's Church in Canton. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at www.dwilliamsfh.com The family would like to thank the staff of the Inn at University Village in Massillon and Aultman Hospice for their compassionate and skillful care.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SOLUTIONS, 330-455-0387
Age 98, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020 with family members by his side. Jim was born on Nov. 9, 1921, in Lafferty, Ohio, in Belmont County, the first of three sons born to Umberto and Severina (Rizzardi) Sicker, and graduated from Lafferty High School. After high school, Jim left Belmont County to join the Civilian Conservation Corps in Carroll County during the latter years of the Great Depression. He later moved to Canton and took employment with Republic Steel until joining the U.S Army Air Corps in October, 1942. He trained as an aircraft mechanic and proudly served our country in World War II along with his two brothers. Jim served in the China-Burma-India Theater stationed near Calcutta, India servicing the cargo airplanes flying critical supplies over the Himalayan Mountains to the fighting forces in China. After the war he resumed work at Republic Steel, retiring in 1983 after 42 years of service.
He married Canton native Kathryn Reno, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until Kathryn's death in 2017. In retirement Jim enjoyed spending time with Kathryn in Myrtle Beach and daily walks in his neighborhood. Throughout his life, Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton and the Republic Steel retirees.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his two brothers, Dario Sicker and Julio Sicker and four sons, John (Ann) Sicker of Powell, Ohio, David (Lisa) Sicker of Louisville, James (Judy) Sicker of Massillon and Michael (Christine) Sicker of The Woodlands, Texas. Jim was blessed with grandchildren, Kristina (Doug), Allison, Emma, Andrew, Logan, William, Steven (Kari), Ryan, Krystie (Josh) and great-grandchildren Avery, Carson, Camden, Avaya, Myles, Kenzie, Kelsie and Dougie.
A family visitation will be held at the Williams Funeral Home in Canton on Friday. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Due to state restrictions, all services will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Joseph's Church in Canton. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at www.dwilliamsfh.com The family would like to thank the staff of the Inn at University Village in Massillon and Aultman Hospice for their compassionate and skillful care.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SOLUTIONS, 330-455-0387
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.