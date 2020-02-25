The Repository Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Eugene "Gene" Kozinski


1936 - 2020
Eugene "Gene" Kozinski Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Kozinski

went home to be with the LORD on Saturday, February 22, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He retired from the Timken Company after 30 years of service. Gene also proudly served his country and was a Navy veteran. In his spare time, he coached little league football, baseball and basketball.

Gene will be deeply missed by his loving family, including his wife Carolyn; sons Michael (Shirley) Kozinski, Scott (Libby) Kozinski, Bryan (Amy) Kozinski; daughter Deborah (Jeremy) McGraw; Nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret, father Chester Kozinski, step-father Raymond McIntosh, brother Larry Kozinski, and sister Judy Lowe.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27th from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. at the funeral home and calling hours one hour prior. Burial will take place after the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020
