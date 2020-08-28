Eugene P. "Geno" Hoffner
92, a life-long resident of Massillon, passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1928 in Massillon, to the late Herman and Thelma (Ertle) Hoffner. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard for four years during World War II. Geno worked as a truck driver for the majority of his life, retiring after 40 years of service. He started his career with Eaton Manufacturing and then for Preston Trucking #151. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local #92 where he was involved as a Teamster Organizer, a Trustee and a member of the Retirees Club of Akron. Geno was also an avid and dedicated Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
He will be deeply missed by his son, Joseph (Nancy) Hoffner; grandchildren: Lisa (Michael) Long and Christopher (Melissa) Hoffner; great-grandsons, Max Hoffner and Cody (Marissa) Changet; and brothers, Wayne (Barbara) Hoffner and Thomas (Judy) Hoffner. In addition to his parents, Geno was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ethel (Rodenberger) Hoffner; his son, Jerry Hoffner; and brothers: Charles, David and Richard Hoffner.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 OR to SAM CENTER, 413 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, OH 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222