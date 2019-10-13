|
Eugene Robert Fedevich
age 77 of Canton, OH, loving father and grandfather passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia with his family at his side, after losing a valiant battle against cancer. Born in Dover, Ohio, son of Joseph and Anna.
He is survived by his son, Jason (Lucia); granddaughters, Sofia and Isabelle; brothers, Joseph (Joanne) and Henry (Cynthia); and nephews and nieces: Michael, Gregory, Joseph, Johnny, Kirsten, and Julie. He will be lovingly
remembered as a generous, loving, kind and hard-working family-man, who loved entertaining family and friends. He loved the beach and Polish food. He made a splendid chicken noodle soup and was a great story teller. He enjoyed listening to music by the Beatles and Pink Floyd. Gene's absence will be keenly felt by family and friends, but his memory and wit will comfort all who loved him.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 81 Lacy Street, Marietta, GA.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019