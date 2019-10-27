|
|
Eugenia "Gene" Nightingale
age 87, of Jackson Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born December 27, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Edmund and Eugenia (McAree) Kiernan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence K. "Larry" Nightingale in 2014; granddaughter, Kathryn Nightingale; and brothers, William "Bill" Kiernan, and Ed Kiernan.
She is survived by her children: Cynthia Leigh of Charlotte, NC, Joan (Donald) Moore of Williamsburg, VA, Thomas Nightingale of Pittsburgh, PA, and Patrick (Theresa) Nightingale of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren: Michelle, Jacquelyn, Bryan, Jordon, Austin, Perrin, Anderson "Mac", and Xavina; great grandchildren: Taylor, Caroline, Ryan, Camille, Heidi, Logan Callie, Landon, Seadon, and Grey; sisters, Mary Lou Lambert, and Maureen (Denny) Salettel.
A private memorial service is planned. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019