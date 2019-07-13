Eunice V. Ott



97, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the Inn at University Village. She was born on April 8, 1922 in Harrisburg, Ohio to the late Herman and Florence (Gulling) Zwick. She married Bernard Ott on November 23, 1946 and they shared 72 loving years together. Eunice worked at the family owned, Zwick's Department Store in sales for over 20 years and prior to that she worked as a secretary at Mercy School of Nursing. She was a long time member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church and was one of the founders of the grievance committee where she was still volunteering up until she was 90 years old. Eunice was also an accomplished seamstress in her younger years, making many clothes especially for her two daughters. Some of her greatest attributes was her kind heart, her patience and the dedication she had to her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



Eunice leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Bernard; daughters, Nancy (Paul) Hodgson and Kathleen Herron; grandchildren, Brett (Laura) Hodgson and Kelly (James) Cole; great-grandchildren, Wells, Lindy, Brady and Bentley; and siblings, H. Joseph Zwick, Rosemary Phillips and Barbara Haren. In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Ott; granddaughter, Christina Herron; son-in-law, Donald Herron; brothers, Patrick, Thomas and Mark Zwick and sisters, Rita France, Eileen Clapper, Mary Schrader and Jean Kirtley.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Brian Cline. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Inn at University Village, as well as Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion they provided to Eunice. Memorial contributions may be made in Eunice's name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Unit E, Uniontown, OH 44685.



