Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721

Eva L. Clay

Eva L. Clay Obituary
Eva L. Clay

age 105, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1915 in Sullivan, Ind., daughter to the late John W. Walters and Nellie C. (Neal) Walters. She had been a stenographer for many years and was a founding member of North Canton Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Clara (Bateman) Walters; husband, Norval Clay Sr.; son, David Eugene Clay and two brothers and four sisters. Survivors include her children, Norval Clay Jr. (Jacqueline), Charlene Clark; daughter-in-law, Carol Clay; five grandchildren and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Calling hours will be one hour prior. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020
