Eva L. Clay
age 105, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1915 in Sullivan, Ind., daughter to the late John W. Walters and Nellie C. (Neal) Walters. She had been a stenographer for many years and was a founding member of North Canton Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Clara (Bateman) Walters; husband, Norval Clay Sr.; son, David Eugene Clay and two brothers and four sisters. Survivors include her children, Norval Clay Jr. (Jacqueline), Charlene Clark; daughter-in-law, Carol Clay; five grandchildren and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Calling hours will be one hour prior. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020