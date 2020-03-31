Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Eva Pauline Riggs


1950 - 2020
Eva Pauline Riggs Obituary
Eva Pauline Riggs

70, of Canton, passed away Saturday, March 28th, at Astoria Skilled Nursing Facility. Born in Canton on Jan. 26, 1950, a daughter of the late Jack and Adelaide (Morales) Vicencio. Survived by two daughters, Gynette (Jan) Tucker, Dawn Sherer; two sons, Michael Tucker, Anthony Tucker; two sisters, Eleanor (Joe) Sanford, Cecelia (Jeff) Popa-Vicencio; four brothers, Richard (Cathy) Vicencio, Jerome (Lisa) Vicencio, all of Canton, Michael (Lisa) Vicencio, of East Sparta, John (Darla) Vicencio, of North Canton; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020
