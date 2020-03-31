|
Eva Pauline Riggs
70, of Canton, passed away Saturday, March 28th, at Astoria Skilled Nursing Facility. Born in Canton on Jan. 26, 1950, a daughter of the late Jack and Adelaide (Morales) Vicencio. Survived by two daughters, Gynette (Jan) Tucker, Dawn Sherer; two sons, Michael Tucker, Anthony Tucker; two sisters, Eleanor (Joe) Sanford, Cecelia (Jeff) Popa-Vicencio; four brothers, Richard (Cathy) Vicencio, Jerome (Lisa) Vicencio, all of Canton, Michael (Lisa) Vicencio, of East Sparta, John (Darla) Vicencio, of North Canton; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020