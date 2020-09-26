Evangelia (Kostidou)Janidasage 82 of Canton, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ. Born in Athens, Greece, to the late Christopher and Ifigenia Kostidou; she was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Pete; and sister, Maria Varlos. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.Evangelia is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Natalie Janidas, Chris and Holly Janidas; and grandson, Logan Janidas.Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with services to follow at 11 a.m., Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery.(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)