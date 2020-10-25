1/1
Evangeline (Vange) Andrea
1927 - 2020
Evangeline (Vange) Andrea

Peacefully passed away on October 19, 2020 in the comfort of her home in North Canton surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 15, 1927 in Canton, Ohio, Vange was a graduate of Timken High School. Vange always filled her home with unconditional love. Family was her greatest pride and that was evident in the nurturing support she always expressed. Vange will be remembered for her impeccable attention to detail through her quilting and needlework tapestries and her hospitality. She always ensured her family and guests were treated to first class entertaining, which would make Martha Stewart proud. Her Greek heritage blessed her with hands to make the most delectable Greek pastries, which were loved by so many. But her grandchildren still always loved her scrambled eggs the best. Vange and her husband shared a love of gardening. Her gardens brought her great joy, and she was happiest when she sat on her porch to admire her rhododendron flowers. She was a proud charter member of the Grow and Show Garden Club. When will she be remembered most? "What is daily between 7:00-8:00 during her favorite shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy." She and her family never missed an episode. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Barbara Volk, MD, George Kefalas, MD, Brendon Duffy, MD, and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice for their unwavering care and support.

Vange is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, John Andrea, MD; son-in-law, Chris Fiedler; and granddaughter, Emily Andrea. She is survived by her daughters, Margie (Warren) Wise, Debbie Fiedler; sons, John (Karen) Andrea, David (Katie) Andrea, and grandchildren, Megan and Mandy Wise, John, Jenny, Mark Andrea, and Elizabeth Andrea.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys, PO Box 20124, Canton, OH 44701 or Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 83 North Miller Road, Suite 101, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
