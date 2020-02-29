|
Evelyn A. Hummer (Cincinnat)
101, of Brewster, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Evelyn was born November 7, 1918 to Joe and Grace (Testa) Cincinnat of Navarre and graduated from Navarre High School. Evelyn married Ernest F. Hummer of Brewster on November 28, 1941. They lived in Brewster for many years. She was of the Catholic Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest on September 11, 1970; three brothers and two sisters, Steve, Norman and Carl Cincinnat, Marie Skirtich, and Josephine Pavona; and a son-in-law, Billy Mayberry. Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Michael (Penny) Hummer and Ernest (Cindy) Hummer; and daughter, Carol (Billy) Mayberry; four grandsons, David (Shawna) Hummer, Andrew (Lindsay) Hummer, Joshua (Laura) Mayberry and Joseph (Sommer) Mayberry; two granddaughters, Amy (Matt) Kutchbach and Jennifer (Tavis) Campbell; five great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters.
Evelyn enjoyed cooking and playing cards at Newts. She loved going to church every day and walking 3 miles a day when she could. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. The last few years she was at the Inn at University Village in assisted Living in Massillon until August of 2019 when she moved to Country Lawn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow in St. Clement Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10-11 am prior to services.
