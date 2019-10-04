Home

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Evelyn A. (Wilson) Scott

Evelyn A. (Wilson) Scott Obituary
Evelyn A. Scott (Wilson)

passed away Sept. 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 13, 1947 to Harold and Elizabeth Scott. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Linda

Krabill and brother, Harold Scott, Jr. She leaves behind her sister, Lecia Chrest of Louisville, Ohio; two daughters, Stacy (Stuart) Seymour of Nottingham, UK, and Mindy Engen of Fayvette, Ark; and four grandchildren.

Her friends and family will hold a private celebration of her life. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019
