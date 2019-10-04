|
|
Evelyn A. Scott (Wilson)
passed away Sept. 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 13, 1947 to Harold and Elizabeth Scott. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Linda
Krabill and brother, Harold Scott, Jr. She leaves behind her sister, Lecia Chrest of Louisville, Ohio; two daughters, Stacy (Stuart) Seymour of Nottingham, UK, and Mindy Engen of Fayvette, Ark; and four grandchildren.
Her friends and family will hold a private celebration of her life. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman
Funeral Home,
937-325-7353
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019