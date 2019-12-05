|
Evelyn "Evelina" Altieri LePar
Evelyn's family will
receive friends on Friday, December 6th., from 10 am – 11:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio.
Services will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 pm with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019