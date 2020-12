Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of:



EVELYN P.



BORDNER



March 24, 1933-Dec. 5, 2007



Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day, unseen,



unheard, but always near; so loved, so missed,



so very dear.







In loving memory



and missing you still,



your devoted Husband, grateful Children,



and your whole



extended Family.



