Evelyn Elizabeth Brumbaugh
age 104, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born June 23, 1915 in Jackson Township to the late Clarence and Bessie (Faust) Yost.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl F. Brumbaugh of 61 years, twin sons, sister, Helen Strouble, and brothers, Clarence Eldon "Bud" Yost and Ivan Yost.
Evelyn was a 1934 graduate of Jackson High School. She was employed in the food service for more than 25 years in the Jackson School system having served many meals to the high school students. She was an active and life member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending the Tuesday Ladies Sewing Group. She was a quilter for many years and enjoyed traveling to quilt shops in the Amish area. Evelyn also was a member of the Jackson Historical Society, Wilderness Center, and Jackson AARP. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, traveling, playing card games and visiting with family and friends. Evelyn always enjoyed helping others. Evelyn and her husband Carl spent 40 years at Springwood Camp Club hosting friends and family.
She is survived by four children, Judi (Tom) Malinowski, Jackie (Roger) Van Houten, Joanne Hughey (Late Roy Hughey), Denny (Pam) Brumbaugh. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Celebrating Evelyn's life, the family will receive visitors an hour before the service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Jacob Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evelyn's name may be made to Jackson Historical Society or St. Jacob Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center for their loving kindness and care of Evelyn. We would not have been able to manage without them. Messages of comfort and compassion may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019