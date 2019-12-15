|
|
Evelyn "Jane" Ferrall
Age 96, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Inn at University Village following a brief illness. Jane was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 11, 1923, to Cora B. and Harry P. Miller. She was raised in Des Moines, Iowa and attended the University of Iowa. During World War II she worked at Pratt Whitney Aircraft Corp. in Kansas City, Mo. and also for the War Department in Secret Communications at Ft. Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii where she met her husband, J. Wallace "Wally" Ferrall who was a Lieutenant in Army Intelligence. She was a member of various civic and social organizations and had been a volunteer at Aultman Hospital for 30 years in the gift department and as a Red Cross Grey Lady. Jane was of Presbyterian faith. In the 50's and 60's Jane Assisted Wally in developing several retail businesses, including Toy Korner and Ivy Korner on 30th. Street, N.W. in Canton.
Preceded in death by her husband, Wally Ferrall who died on November 19, 2019 and her sister, Maxine Young of Overland Park, Kan. She is survived by her sons, Kim (Kyle) of Kingwood, Texas and Kent (Mary) of North Canton; four grandchildren, Courtney of Woodlands, Texas, Tiffany (Ty) Broom of North Canton, Brandon (Amanda) of Austin, Texas and Valerie (Aaron) Herbert of Tiffin, Ohio and seven great-grandchildren.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark Community Foundation, 400 Market Avenue North, Suite 200, Canton, OH 44702. Condolences may be made to www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019