Evelyn Jane (Cartwright) Walther
Age 91, of Canton, passed away Monday morning, September 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Canton, daughter of Margaret and Thomas Cartwright.
She was preceded in death by her son, Carl H. Walther; grandsons, Gray B. Walther, Chadd J. Leath; brothers, Daniel, Richard, and Thomas Cartwright; sisters, Dorothy Hill, and Evelyn's twin sister, Wanda Kemmerling. She is survived by her children, Kay (James) Leath, Jeannine (Paul) Lizak, Jan (Sharon) Walther, Gary (Cindy) Walther, Lynn (Mark) Kramer; daughter-in-law, Amy Walther; grandchildren, Douglas Lizak, Laura Lizak, Evan Walther, Tana (Shawn) Fisher, Terra Walther, Ashley Walther, Gregory (Erin) Walther, Adrienne Hayes, Nicole Kramer, Leslie Kramer; granddaughter in law, Stacey Leath; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Shelley, Carol Maurer, Penny Mardis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn is a graduate of McKinley High School where she enjoyed performing in choirs and musicals. During high school, she volunteered at Aultman Hospital and worked at a bakery after school. Her professional career included Ohio Bell Telephone and Walther's Cafe before joining the Stark County Health Department and retiring in 1998 after 20 years of service. She started as an operator/receptionist and was promoted into the Women, Infant, and Children program (WIC) and then to the Environmental Health Food Safety Program. As a compliance consultant and health inspector, she utilized her knowledge of the restaurant and food service industry. She was a well-informed and supportive liaison to many school districts and food establishments. Evelyn's expertise was sought in school cafeterias and food labs. She was a guest speaker for professional development of cafeteria staff on proper and safe food handling. Evelyn's achievement and support was even acknowledged in a book! She was a member of the Ohio Environmental Health Association and a key member of the planning committee as well as The Buckeye Food and Beverage Association, the Tri-County Restaurant Association, and The Food Safety and Inspectors Association. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, reading and her pets.
Evelyn was a member of Community Christian Church in North Canton.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday, September 18th at 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., at Community Christian Church, 210 North Main St., North Canton. Funeral Services to begin at 12 noon in the church, with Rev. Craig Tovissi and Rev. Sarah Taylor Peck officiating. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. The family will also host guests after interment at the Walther's Twin Tavern, 430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 until 7 p.m. Memorial donations, in Evelyn's name, may be made to Second Chance for Animals, Inc. P.O. Box 35706, Canton, OH or to , 408 9th St. SW Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019