Evelyn Jane ("Janie") Weller



71, died peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, Pa. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on April 24, 1948, she was the daughter of William Irvin Weller and Mildred Marion (Warmoth) Weller. Janie grew up in North Canton, Ohio, and after graduating high school, married and had two children. Janie enjoyed reading, nature, and gardening and had a knack for creating beautiful spaces, both indoors and out. She had a lifelong love of animals and a passion for genealogy, which took her to Thurmont, Md., where many of her ancestors were from, to trace her family roots. She fell in love with the area and eventually moved there.



She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her daughters, Michele (Tony) Scaduto and Christine (Joe) Scaduto; grandchildren, Aiden and Elena Scaduto; and sister, Cathy (Tony) Parretta. Janie was a free spirit, and while she was likely misunderstood by many, those who knew her best know she had a kind, caring and compassionate heart. Mister Rogers often talked of the "helpers" of the world, and the family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the many helpers who provided support to Janie in a myriad of ways throughout her life, often opening up not only their hearts to her, but also their homes. While certainly a sad time, we take comfort knowing that after searching most of her life, she has finally found peace, acceptance, and a permanent "home."



A memorial service will be held in Thurmont, Md., at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, Families for Borderline Personality Disorder Research (via the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation), or similar organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store