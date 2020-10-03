Evelyn Jean Crawfordage 97, passed away October 1, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1923, to Hazel and Warren Head in Canal Fulton and graduated from Canal Fulton High School in 1941.She married Frank Crawford in 1945 and they are the parents of CDR Keith (CAPT Mary) Crawford, USN (both deceased), Dean (Paula) Crawford of Jackson Township, and David (Lynne) Crawford of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by three grandchildren: LCDR Matthew (Michelle) Crawford, USN of Yorktown, VA, Michael Crawford of Yorktown, VA, and Jessica Crawford of Massillon, as well as two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Alyssa Crawford of Yorktown, VA; and nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, son and daughter-in-law. Evelyn was a long time member of Trinity United Church of Christ participating in the choir and Guild. She enjoyed many activities including the swim group at the Paul David YMCA, her TOPS group of North Canton and her long list of friends. Family gatherings were a special favorite. She loved the Cleveland Cavs and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.The family will receive visitors at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry Street E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton, Ohio, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the visiting hours at 4:00 p.m. Private interment Monday at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Following Covid-19 protocol, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at Danbury Assisted Living in Massillon and Elara Caring Hospice for her exceptional care.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356