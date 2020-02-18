|
Evelyn Joan (McCaw) Linville
passed away surrounded by her family and was ushered into eternal glory on February 16, 2020. Born to James and Mary (Jones) McCaw in Alliance, Ohio on July 10, 1932. Evelyn graduated from Alliance High School and continued studies at Franklin College. She had several life-long passions. One was her faith in Jesus Christ. Her faith led her at any early age to serve on a Baptist Youth Fellowship mission trip to inner city Dayton. This experience shaped her faith and led her to eventually become a Bible Study Fellowship teacher and to serve for decades in the Gideons Bible Ministry. She was a gifted piano player and used her talent as a pianist and organist at several churches along with singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. Her faith intersected with a second passion which was using every human contact as an opportunity to improve that person's life. She rarely met someone who didn't immediately become an instant friend, and this passion led her to seek out employment in a number of nursing homes. This intersection of faith and personal service also led her to become a Stephen Minister and she drew great comfort and strength from those in need to whom she ministered. A third passion was for her family. She proudly raised six sons with her late husband Jim, and she reveled in the constant entertainment that only six boys can create. Jim was her college sweetheart and she was blessed to have celebrated a 68th anniversary two weeks before his recent passing in January 2020. Her six sons all mourn her passing but all humbly cherish the solid foundation of faith and values that she instilled in them. Her pies weren't too bad either; they sure disappeared quickly along with all her other cooking. She was blessed with six daughters-in-law and they will miss the many talks over coffee and tea. She is also mourned by grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew that "Grammy/Mimi" prayed for them daily, always rejoiced in their accomplishments and always had ice cream handy just in case they wanted some.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carolyn and Marylyn (2-14-2020). She is survived by her six sons: Greg (Jane); Brian (Vickie); Dennis (Martnel); Brent (Margo); Rodney (Bridgett); and Wallace (Jill); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Colleen Patrick of Pennsylvania and brother Larry McCaw and wife Joette of Massillon.
Friends are welcomed to attend a memorial service that will start at 11 AM on February 20, 2020 at the Reed Funeral home - 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. North Canton, OH 44720. In honor of her being a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Ohio State fan, feel free to wear Indians or Buckeyes apparel or casual attire. Memorial gifts will be received at the Funeral Home or can be sent to:
• CSRM - http://www.csrm.org/donate.html – PO Box 9110 Canton, Ohio 44711
• Linville Family Endowment – Stark State College – https://www.starkstate.edu/about/foundation/
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020