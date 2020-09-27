Evelyn L. Bentleypassed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Born in Canton, she is preceded in death by first husband, EARL JOSEPH MARCHAND and second husband, WILLIAM BENTLEY; son, DONALD (RHODA) JOSEPH MARCHAND; sister, MILDRED MARCHBANKS. Survived by sister, DOROTHY ANDERSON; daughters, PATRICIA (DAVID) DAUGHERTY and LINDA (RICH) RIORDAN; Step-daughters, DIANA (RON) GOBLEY and BONNIE (STEVE) BENTLEY; sons, WAYNE (GINA) MARCHAND and RICHARD (LISA) MARCHAND; step-son, ROGER (SALLY) BENTLEY; grandchildren, GILLIAN, KELLY, KEITH, TIFFANY, JESSICA, MICHAEL, JOSEPH, NATHANIEL, RYAN; five step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildrenShe loved playing the piano, animal crossing, going camping, and bowling. Game shows were her favorite.There will be no services.Schneeberger 330-456-8237