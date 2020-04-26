Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn L. Grimes


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn L. Grimes Obituary
Evelyn L. Grimes

91 of Canal Fulton died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Jackson Ridge. Evelyn was born September 16, 1928 in Canal Fulton to the late John and Esther (Heller) Hessedence. She was a life resident of Canal Fulton, a retired nurse and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Canal Fulton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hermine Mead, Elizabeth Stitz, Ruth Oberhauser, Minnetta Hardgrove and Amy Smith; brothers, Pete, Russell, Carl and Paul Hessedence. Evelyn is survived by her son, Robert. R. (Michelle) Grimes; daughter, Susan (Mark) Winans; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Canal Fulton Cemetery.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -