Evelyn L. Grimes
91 of Canal Fulton died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Jackson Ridge. Evelyn was born September 16, 1928 in Canal Fulton to the late John and Esther (Heller) Hessedence. She was a life resident of Canal Fulton, a retired nurse and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Canal Fulton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hermine Mead, Elizabeth Stitz, Ruth Oberhauser, Minnetta Hardgrove and Amy Smith; brothers, Pete, Russell, Carl and Paul Hessedence. Evelyn is survived by her son, Robert. R. (Michelle) Grimes; daughter, Susan (Mark) Winans; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Canal Fulton Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020