EVELYN LAMIELLE


1930 - 2019
EVELYN LAMIELLE Obituary
Evelyn Lamielle

Evelyn Lamielle passed away peacefully at Magnolia Manor on December 31, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC. Evelyn was born on April 11, 1930, to the late Carl and Donzella Gouenat. She graduated from Louisville High School in 1949 and married William in 1953. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker.

Evelyn is survived by Sherry (Jim) Chaney, of Fort Mill, SC, Daniel Lamielle of Canton, Ohio and Dennis Lamielle of Fort Mill, SC. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Lamielle, of Louisville, Ohio.

Private services were held for the family and Evelyn was laid to rest January 8, 2020, following graveside services at Sacred Heart of Mary Parish Cemetery in Harrisburg, Ohio. Arrangements were at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to the local Humane Society. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Jan. 9, 2020
