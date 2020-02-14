|
Evelyn (Lang) Burgess
Age 101, of North Canton, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Windsor Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 30, 1918 in Randolph, Ohio, to the late Richard and Agnes Lang. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.W. Burgess; sisters: Louise (Lang) Spencer, Joanne (Lang) Horning; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Kathie Burgess.
She is survived by brothers, Herbert Lang of Canton, Father Fritz Lang of Carthagena; son, David (Linda) Burgess; grandchildren: Cynthia (Brad) Humbert, Scott (Julie) Burgess, Kristin (Al) Mothersbaugh and Michael Burgess; great- grandchildren: Owen and Grace Humbert, Madison, Griffin and Kirstin Burgess, Copper and Edie Mothersbaugh; as well as many nieces and nephews. She graduated as valedictorian of her class at Randolph High School. She attended Kent State University receiving Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education. She taught at Jackson and North Canton Elementary Schools for combined 39 years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family. In addition she loved to sew and made many outfits for herself and family members.
There will be no calling hours and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020