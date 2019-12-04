|
Evelyn "Evelina" Altieri LePar
Evelyn "Evelina" Altieri LePar, resident of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 93. Evelyn was born in Foggia, Italy on August 22, 1926 to the late Romualdo and Maria Carmina Montanaro Altieri. She traveled by boat with her family from Italy to Ellis Island, New York, settling in Canton, Ohio where she grew up. She graduated from Timken High School, Class of 1944, where she met her future husband who was home from the Air Force during World War II for graduation. Evelyn devoted her life to raising her family alongside her loving husband of 53 years and liked to read, shop and travel especially across the US to the National Parks. She also enjoyed making home cooked meals with food from the family garden. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor, expert cook, mother to three, grandmother to seven and great grandmother to fourteen.
Evelyn is survived by her three children: Linda LePar, Vincent "Bob" (Kathleen) LePar, and Joseph (Patricia) LePar; sisters-in-law, Nancy LePar and Rose Altieri; and numerous grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent R. LePar; mother, father and siblings, Michael Altieri and Connie Poirrier.
Evelyn's family will receive friends on Friday, December 6th., from 10 am – 11:30 am at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Services will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 pm with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
