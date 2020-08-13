Evelyn M. Collings
age 95, of Massillon, passed away peacefully at Rose Lane Nursing Home on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born January 1, 1925, daughter of the late Jessie and Marie (Botkins) McMannis. Evelyn retired from Washington High School and The Massillon Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling, cooking for her family, and flower gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Norman) Woods; daughter-in-law, Sue Collings; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; all that she dearly loved and lived for. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Collings; sons, Jerry (Beth) and David; and granddaughter, Teresa.
Per her wishes, a family graveside service is planned at Canal Fulton Cemetery, her final place of rest. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in her name to the Salvation Army, 315 Sixth St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Please leave condolences at: www.heitger.com
