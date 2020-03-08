Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222

Evelyn M. Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. Roth Obituary
Evelyn M. Roth

Age 89, of Louisville, passed away Friday March 6, 2020 in Altercare of Alliance. She was born November 8, 1930 in Canton to the late John R. and Dorothy M. (Royer) Kettering. Evelyn was a 1948 graduate of East Canton High School and formerly employed by Motts Greenhouse. She was a member of the East Canton Church of God.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph D. and John W. Kettering. Evelyn is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (Bruce) Wheeler of Indiana; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery, Louisville with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -