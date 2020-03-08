|
|
Evelyn M. Roth
Age 89, of Louisville, passed away Friday March 6, 2020 in Altercare of Alliance. She was born November 8, 1930 in Canton to the late John R. and Dorothy M. (Royer) Kettering. Evelyn was a 1948 graduate of East Canton High School and formerly employed by Motts Greenhouse. She was a member of the East Canton Church of God.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph D. and John W. Kettering. Evelyn is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (Bruce) Wheeler of Indiana; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery, Louisville with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020