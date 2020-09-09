Evelyn M. Schuck85, of Massillon, passed away quietly, early Monday morning, September 7, 2020. Born September 22, 1934, in Uniontown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Royal F. and Lucille L. (Woodling) Schuck, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond L. and Marvin F. Schuck and her sister, Thelma Schuck.Evelyn is survived by her brother, Paul J. (Linda K.) Schuck; nieces, Stacey L. (Sean) Wissmar and Karen L. Schuck and nephews, Roy E. and Joseph A. Schuck. Also surviving are two great-nieces, Maia N. Wissmar and Nicole L. Adkins and a great-nephew, Elijah J. Millard, all of Massillon, as well as several cousins.The family will receive condolences for one hour, from 5:00-6:00 p.m., Friday evening, September 11, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A private service for the family will be conducted at the graveside on Saturday morning, September 12, 2020. The family also extends a sincere thank you to Mercy Medical Center, Hanover Healthcare Center and Mercy Home Health & Hospice for the care and comfort Evelyn received. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,330-833-4193