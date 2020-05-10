Evelyn M. SelbyAge 96, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Pines. She was born Dec. 21, 1923 in Canton, a daughter of the late Frank and Emma (Milliken) Robinson, and was a life resident. Evelyn was a long-time member of Dueber United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth H. Selby, on April 1, 1994; five brothers and four sisters. Evelyn is survived by six children, Nancy Graham, Jo and John Bodo, Debbie and Geoffrey Cochrane, Danny and Sandy Selby, Tom and Judy Selby, and Randy and Peg Selby; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Barth, Beverly Sharp, and Ginny Morrell and one brother, Tom Robinson.Due to health concerns a private family service will be held in Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home Tuesday at 1 p.m. with her grandson, John Bodo IV officiating. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home face book and web site on Tuesday starting at 12:45 p.m. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 456-4766