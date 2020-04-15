Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Evelyn Mae Loutzenheiser


1919 - 2020
Evelyn Mae Loutzenheiser Obituary
Evelyn Mae Loutzenheiser

age 100, of Uniontown, passed away on April 9, 2020. Evelyn lived most of her life in Uniontown, Ohio where she was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Prestwick Country Club and the Lake Township Historical Society. She volunteered at the NEC World Series of Golf at Firestone Country Club and with the American Red Cross. Evelyn enjoyed traveling in Europe, the Euchre Club at Prestwick, knitting and crossword puzzles.

Preceded in death by her husband, Earl; sisters, Gertrude Darrah, Millicent Grow and Margaret Myers; brother, Jacob Miller; and son-in-law, William Werner, Evelyn is survived by daughters, Carol (Glen) Draper, Kay Werner, Debra (Gary) Beal and Pamela (Russ) Harpring; grandchildren, Ross Beal, Carrie (Justin) Fathi, Megan Harpring and Sarah (Jay) Morgan; great-grandson, Raymond Morgan; brother-in-law, Harry Loutzenheiser; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Metheny and Betty Sweitzer.

Private funeral services for Evelyn will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with burial at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Avenue NW, Uniontown, OH 44685; or Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310.

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020
