Evelyn "Toots" Pachuta 1934-2019
Age 85 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Country Lawn Nursing Home. She was born March 15, 1934, in Navarre the daughter of the late John and Goldie (Adorjan) Lint. Toots retired three times from Ecko & JMI Pharmaceutical. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was also inducted into the Amateur Hall of Fame for Archery.
Toots is survived by son, Raymond T. (Mary) Pachuta, Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Billy) Hider; brother, John Lint; grandchildren, Dustin (Kristen) Hendricks, Justin Hendricks, Cierra Hendricks; six great-grandchildren, Hudsyn, Jordyn, Josslynn, Mason, Carter, and Addison Hendricks; and niece, Brenda (Ken) Burgess; and her dog, Cisco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Pachuta, Sr. and two sisters, Maybelle Thomas and Betty Lawson.
As per her wishes cremation has taken place. Donations in Toots' name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church 322 - 3rd Street S.E., Massillon, OH, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019