1/1
Evelyn Provitt
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Provitt

90, of Massillon passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Evelyn was born April 27, 1930, in Massillon, daughter of Alfonse and Lucrie Provitt. She graduated from Washington High School in 1948 and went on to get her nursing degree from Zanesville Hospital in 1952. She worked at Massillon State Hospital for several years before moving to Detroit, Mich., where she received her master's degree in nursing from Wayne State College. She later moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare for approximately 50 years. After her retirement she spent four years in Egypt as a consultant. She returned to Massillon to take care of her brother Lander. She was also a lifetime member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Alma and two brothers, William and Lander. She is survived by four nieces and three nephews with Larry Provitt being her favorite. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Jane; friends, Jackie; and special cousin, Ed Grier and several other close friends. A special thanks to the nurses and aides at Hanover House who became her extended family.

Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Hye officiateing. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved