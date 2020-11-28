Evelyn Provitt90, of Massillon passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Evelyn was born April 27, 1930, in Massillon, daughter of Alfonse and Lucrie Provitt. She graduated from Washington High School in 1948 and went on to get her nursing degree from Zanesville Hospital in 1952. She worked at Massillon State Hospital for several years before moving to Detroit, Mich., where she received her master's degree in nursing from Wayne State College. She later moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare for approximately 50 years. After her retirement she spent four years in Egypt as a consultant. She returned to Massillon to take care of her brother Lander. She was also a lifetime member of Friendship Baptist Church.Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Alma and two brothers, William and Lander. She is survived by four nieces and three nephews with Larry Provitt being her favorite. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary Jane; friends, Jackie; and special cousin, Ed Grier and several other close friends. A special thanks to the nurses and aides at Hanover House who became her extended family.Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Hye officiateing. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222