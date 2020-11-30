Evelyn ProvittFuneral Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Hye officiateing. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222