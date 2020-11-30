1/
Evelyn Provitt
Evelyn Provitt

Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Rev. Reginald Hye officiateing. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
DEC
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
